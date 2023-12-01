Celebrating Black artists, businesses and local music, the annual Christmas Music Under the Dome and Christmas Marketplace will be held Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the African American Museum at Fair Park located at 3536 Grand Ave. It will be free and open to the public.

Two acclaimed exhibitions that recently debuted in conjunction with Deep Ellum’s 150th anniversary will be open to attendees during the program. Plus, there will be a children’s craft area.

The holiday extravaganza will offer a variety of unique “shop local” gifts. One of the vendors that specializes in African-made jewelry will donate 100% of their proceeds to the museum. Other vendors will sell handbags, wallets and accessories, jewelry, paper crafts, exploding gift boxes, skin care and more. The museum’s store, which contains a curated collection of books, gifts, posters, jewelry, art, children’s items, attire and more, will also be open.

Additionally, local choral and band groups from Dallas ISD will perform throughout the day, including the Lincoln High School and Humanities/Communications Magnet Media Ensemble, Billy Earl Dade Middle School Ensemble and the Irma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School Hand Bell Choir.