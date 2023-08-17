Compiled by The Dallas Examiner

Frost Back to School Bash

Frost invites Dallas-area families to come to the Medical District Financial Center for free pizza and a sweet summer treat to mark the new school year. Event is Thursday, Aug. 24 from 2-4 p.m. at the Medical District Financial Center, 2525 Inwood Road. A DJ will be on hand to play music.

Monthly Food Giveaway

Cynthia Mickens Ministries and Path-way to Life Center of Hope Church presents its monthly food giveaway. Every 3rd Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at 302 W. Palestine St. in Hutchins. Food distribution will take place on Aug. 19 this month. Limited Supply of Eggs and Poultry.

Creekside Church Food Pantry

MIDLOTHIAN – Creekside’s Monthly Food Pantry takes place every 3rd Saturday. They have fresh vegetables (in season) along with staples (rice, soups, canned fruit, canned fish, beans, pasta), eggs/dairy and frozen meat. Everyone gets a generous box. This month’s pantry happens Aug. 19 from 8:30 a.m. and runs until the food is gone at The Creekside Church, 5491 E. Hwy. 287 in Midlothian. Registration is not required to participate.

North Texas Food Bank Mobile

With the extreme heat making hydration and nutrition necessary to stay safe and healthy, the North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry and the University of North Texas at Dallas will offer free food distribution Aug. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on campus. The UNT Dallas campus is located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. Stand-out students who are part of the esteems Dr. Emmett J. Conrad Leadership Program will lead the volunteer effort. Upcoming mobile food pantries will be held monthly on campus on Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17 (subject to change) and Dec. 15.

Free Summer Meals for Kids

Now Available at 12 Dallas Public Library Branches, summer meals are available to children and teens under age 18 through Friday, Aug. 11. No pre-registration or proof of need necessary. In partnership with the nonprofit hunger organization Education Potential Verified, the program aims to feed hungry kids who are accustomed to receiving free and reduced lunch at school. It also brings families into the library to take advantage of summer enrichment activities, including the SMART Summer reading challenge, hands-on science programs and guest performers. Some locations also provide breakfast or afternoon snack. Visit www.dallascitynews.net/summer-meals-for-kids-now-available-at-20-dallas-public-library-branches for more information.