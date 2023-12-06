Early next year students at South Oak Cliff High School will have a unique opportunity to expand their knowledge by taking a historical trip through several southern states. The Sankofa educational trip will be the first journey of its kind to bring civil rights to modern day minds.

The trip aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of African American history, particularly in the context of the Civil Rights Movement, to educate and inspire students. The scholars will explore key sites in Atlanta, Montgomery, Tuskegee and Memphis, with the ultimate goal of motivating them to effect positive change when they return to their campus and community.

Anais Childress, an assistant principal at South Oak Cliff High School, says the school has been teaching African American studies since 2022. “This is our first year that SOC has AP (Advanced Placement) African American Studies, one of the only schools in the country to offer the pilot course. This is the first year I am doing the trip with High School Scholars. I did it twice myself in college,” she explained.

The trip emphasizes activities and discussions focused on racial reconciliation. Throughout the trip open dialogues about historical and contemporary issues related to race will gives students a chance to reflect on their own biases and attitudes.

Students will visit several locations in the South that are significant to African American civil rights history. Featured sites include the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta. By physically being at these locations, students can gain a deeper appreciation for the struggles and achievements of the Civil Rights Movement.

The Sankofa trip is designed as an extension of the African American Studies class at South Oak Cliff High School. It aligns with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills and is recognized by the Racial Equity Office and the Social Studies Department. As a result, the trip aims to empower students with knowledge, empathy and a sense of responsibility and serve as a bridge between classroom and real-world experiences as it relates to African American History and racial equity.

Organizers are still in need of sponsors to help fund the trip so that all students can participate. Donations can by visiting this link. Currently the trip is scheduled from Feb. 5-8.