The annual “Coats for Kids” giveaway, presented by Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck in partnership with Fort Worth ISD, will distribute coats to students in need within the district during the winter.

On Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., students can pick up coats, eat snacks, play in bounce houses, hear festive music and take photos with Santa in the gymnasium at Sunrise-McMillian Elementary School, located at 3409 Stalcup Road in Fort Worth.

Over 300 coats will be distributed to students in grades Pre-K through 12th grade, ensuring they are equipped to face the approaching winter temperatures.

“Our community has experienced so many challenges over the years, and it’s currently going through a revitalization program to improve vitality and to give residents a path to self-sufficiency. We’re working diligently to supplement this effort one child at a time,” said Dr. Carlos Walker, director of the Fort Worth ISD Family Acton Center. “As winter approaches, there’s always a need for coats as students prepare for frigid temperatures.”

Walker said the center has participated in the event for the eighth straight year to support area residents when help is most needed.

In a community where the unemployment rate is two-and-a-half times the city average and 78% of the population falls under the low-to-moderate income category, children in the Stop Six area often lack access to proper winter coats.

“The Stop Six community is considered economically disadvantaged, but it is full of culture, comradery and love amongst families and neighbors,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. “We consider it an honor to be part of this community and are committed to assisting its residents by fulfilling a very current need for students this winter.”

Recognizing the economic disparities, Witherite Law Group and its partners aim to empower the community as it progresses towards self-reliance and vitality. Having donated over 1,800 coats, totaling more than $60,000 in contributions over the years, the law group has been a consistent supporter of Fort Worth ISD students during the holiday season.

Collaborating with Fort Worth Housing Solutions and Urban Strategies Inc., the Fort Worth ISD Family Action Center and Witherite Law Group have identified and registered students in need of coats. Beyond the coat giveaway, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck recently extended their generosity to ensure 1,000 Dallas/Fort Worth families had a bountiful Thanksgiving, providing turkeys and groceries. The groups’ efforts are a continuing commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those they serve.