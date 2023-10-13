The Health & Wellness Community Expo 2023, hosted by the 100 Black Men of Greater Dallas/Fort Worth Inc., National Coalition of 100 Black Women of Metropolitan Dallas, and the C.V. Roman Medical Society Dallas are partnering with Friendship-West Baptist Church, will be held Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the at Friendship-West, located at 2020 W. Wheatland Road.

The objective of the expo is to create a family-fun environment where the community can gather to participate with various vendors and workshops to prevent diseases that affect the African American Community and people of color.

The theme is Preservation of Health: Proactiveness in Preventing Diseases that Affect our Community. The workshops are designed to aid in educating high-risk communities. Workshops include sessions focused on hypertension, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and caregiving, breast self-examinations, mental health and more. The information will be provided by sponsors such as The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, Pfizer, The American Red Cross, Prostate Conditions Education Council, Boston Scientific and the Conference of National Black Churches.

The workshops involve practitioners in a variety of medical practices and research. A blood drive, mammogram, prostate and blood pressure screenings, as well as COVID testing kits, will all be administered free of charge, providing access and aid in the detection and prevention of health concerns and further disparities that plague African Americans.

All participating organizations have a deep commitment to the advocacy, improvement and quality of health in communities of color, especially African Americans. The mission of 100 Black Men of Greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Inc. is to improve the quality of life within the community served through mentoring, education, health and wellness, leadership development, and economic empowerment.

“We realize that our communities have several disparities that affect us directly,” said Anthony Sampson, co-founder and vice-chairman of 100 Black Men of Greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Inc. “The issue of not having proper education has led the 100 Black Men of Greater Dallas/Fort Worth, Inc. to promote health and wellness through various community expos. It is our mission to continue to serve the community through our health and wellness expos.”

Similarly, the mission of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. is to advocate on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment. The C.V. Roman Medical Society is the collective voice of African American physicians and the leading force for parity and justice in medicine and the elimination of disparities in health; the mission is to advance the art and science of medicine for people of African descent via education, advocacy and health policy to promote health and wellness, eliminate health disparities and access to care and sustain physician liability.

“The C.V. Roman Medical Society, Dallas/Ft. Worth Chapter of the National Medical Association is delighted to participate in the 2023 Health and Wellness Community Expo – Preservation of Health with a goal of directly interacting with our community, educating on pertinent medical topics, and providing necessary health care resources to our friends and patients of the DFW Metroplex,” said James L. Carlisle, M.D., president, C.V. Roman Medical Society. “By partnering with these dynamic civic organizations, we will amplify the importance of health and wellness as a pillar of community uplift while showing the power of group cooperation, group loyalty, and group initiatives.”

Friendship-West is a game-changing Christian movement, connecting people and fighting for justice while creating a beloved community. The facility sits on 60 acres of land in the southernmost part of the Oak Cliff community and the church is committed to providing needed resources for the many underserved residents of the community.

“This expo presents an opportunity for us all to take ownership of our total health and wellness and we are honored to host this at Friendship-West. Our entire community needs to be aware of the health disparities we face, so we will know how to combat them,” said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, senior pastor of Friendship-West. “Knowledge is power. It is crucial for ourselves, our families and the community as a whole.”

For more information and registration, visit https://www.100bmgdfw.org/copy-of-more-info.