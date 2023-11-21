Help DART support area seniors, children, and families in need.

This year, DART is offering more ways than ever to make a difference in the lives of needy North Texans through its annual holiday drive, Stuff A Bus.

As you build your holiday shopping list, please add someone special at the very top — your neighbor in need.

DART is collecting blankets, adult socks, canned food, and toys. All donations should be new and unwrapped.

Here are four ways you can help Stuff A Bus!

Donate at Victory Station prior to the Dallas Mavericks game on Friday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Drop off donations at SMU/Mockingbird Station on Friday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Drop off donations at DARTmart (located on the first floor of DART Headquarters, next to Akard Station) through Dec. 11 Purchase items off DART’s Amazon Wish List through Dec. 11

With your generosity, we can fill a 40-foot-long DART bus (or several) full of goodies for the community. Whether you donate in person or online, your contributions help to make the holiday season bright for the less fortunate.

Thank you for helping DART give the gift of hope to needy North Texans. It’s time to Stuff A Bus!

#DARTStuffABus