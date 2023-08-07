The City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions announced Friday plans to activate Temporary Inclement Weather Cooling Centers based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code. These proactive measures are to safeguard the well-being of residents in response to the scorching heatwave.

The primary TIWCC site at 2929 Hickory St., operated by the city’s external partner Austin Street Center, will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6.

Additionally, Jaycee – Zaragoza Recreation Center at 3114 Clymer St., Kiest Park Recreation Center at 3080 S. Hampton Road, and Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at 2901 Pennsylvania Ave. will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Temporary cooling centers strategically located throughout Dallas will open to the public to offer all ages a cool and comfortable environment. Centers will be equipped with air conditioning, hydration stations and essential amenities to promote community health and safety.

By activating these cooling centers, OHS aims to engage and protect the most vulnerable Dallas community members by mitigating risks associated with extreme heat such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke to help prevent potential heat-related emergencies. Residents are encouraged to seek refuge from the sweltering temperatures. Cooling centers will be staffed with trained professionals to assist those in need and distribute water. Additionally, the city will collaborate with local organizations to ensure those in need are aware of and can easily access these resources.

“As we continue to navigate new issues concerning severe inclement weather, we thank OHS partners who continue to make temporary inclement weather shelters and cooling centers possible,” said Christine Crossley, Director of the City’s Office of Homeless Solutions. “OHS thanks Austin Street Center, Dallas Public Library, Dallas Fire-Rescue, Office of Emergency Management, Dallas Police Department, City Security, area shelters, service providers and temporary inclement weather providers for moving together to efficiently focus our collective efforts.”