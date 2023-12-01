To the editor,

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently endorsed Donald Trump for U.S. president in 2024. Leave it to the “Donald Trump of Texas” to endorse the coup-plotting, twice-impeached racist who’s racked up over 90 felony counts in four criminal cases.

By embracing Trump, Gov. Abbott is embracing white nationalism, full stop.

Texans of every race, age, gender and faith deserve leadership and an inclusive, forward-thinking vision coming from the Governor’s Mansion, not the codification of hate and lies. You don’t have to look further than right here in our state to see the implementation of this destructive agenda, as Abbott is on the verge of signing into law SB4 – the most egregious anti-immigrant legislation our state has seen.

TOP will not hesitate to call out any public official who supports Trump and the corruption, incompetence, and cruelty that MAGA represents. Just as in 2016 and 2020, TOP PAC will engage with and mobilize Texans en masse in our physical and digital streets in 2024 to ensure the book on this authoritarian-in-the-making stays closed.

Brianna Brown, co-executive director

Texas Organizing Project