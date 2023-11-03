CEDAR HILL – The Cedar Hill High School Football Team used a big second half to score an emphatic 37-6 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Senior Night, Thursday at Longhorn Stadium.

After taking a 10-0 halftime lead, the Longhorns (5-5, 4-3) outscored the Eagles (0-10, 0-7), 27-6, in the second half.

Cedar Hill is playoff bound for the fifth time in six seasons. Longhorns first-year head coach Nick Ward became the first CHHS head football coach to make the playoffs in his first season.

They’ll face Pflugerville Weiss (9-1) in the first round next Friday.

The Longhorns outgained the Eagles, 389-181, including 226-41 on the ground.

Quarterback Anthony Edwards completed 10 of 21 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He now has nine touchdowns and no interceptions, on the season. Keione Bright had a game-high 86 yards and his second touchdown of the season. Kymeion Turner caught three passes for 42 yards and his third touchdown of 2023.

Running back Dayshun Reese-Williams had 11 carries for a career-high 127 yards (his first 100+ yard game). Cedederic Castleberry rushed for 54 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season, and Tristan Bell scored his first touchdown of the year.

Thursday marked the third time this season that the Longhorns held an opponent to seven points or less.