Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua, District 7, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2024 Large Cities Council. He was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor-Elect David Sander of Rancho Cordova, California.

“This appointment is an enormous honor,” Bazaldua said. “I’m excited to lead as a representative for Dallas in this collaborative effort with fellow large cities as we share insights and experiences that will shape policies for the betterment of our residents. My commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all residents of District 7 remains a top priority, and I look forward to the positive outcomes that will result from these crucial discussions.”

As a member of Large Cities Council, he will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils play an integral role in NLC’s work, bringing local leaders together to share ideas and inform NLC policy about the issues and challenges facing every kind of community in America,” Sander said. “I’m excited to have Council Member Bazaldua serve on NLC’s Large Cities Council. The council will ensure that all of our cities, towns and villages have access to ideas and resources they can use to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s NCL will consist of Bazaldua; Vice Chair Abbie Kamin, Houston City Council member; and Vice Chair Wardine Alexander, Birmingham City Council president pro tem in Alabama.