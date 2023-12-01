Although dementia is not a normal part of aging, its risk increases with advancing years. It affects approximately 1 in 10 Americans aged 65 plus, but nearly 1 in 3 over the age of 85.

Most people with dementia live in their own and their family members’ homes, rather than in nursing facilities. As the disease progresses, they usually require help from family, friends and service providers. For people with dementia and their family members, it can be difficult to know what to do and where to find help.

Dementia Friendly North Central/East Texas was created to expand supports for people with memory loss and their family caregivers. Funded by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, it provides services at no charge to those who qualify.

Services for people with memory loss include short-term housekeeping and personal care, medical equipment and supplies not covered by insurance, and minor repairs that make the home more accessible. Services for family caregivers of people with memory loss include classes to understand dementia, experience dementia, use touch to communicate and calm someone with dementia; one-on-one consultation to handle “problem” behaviors like wandering, anger, and delusions; and respite care.

In addition, Dementia Friendly provides training to professionals, including health care providers and police officers, to help them understand dementia and respond more effectively to people with memory loss.

For more information about Dementia Friendly services, go to: https://www.nctcog.org/aging-services/dementia-friendly.