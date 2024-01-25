(Cushing ISD) – Recently, my 16-year-old son has convinced me that he should work a part-time job. As a parent, I drug my feet and have put the issue off for many months as I researched and considered the benefits and drawbacks of him working during the school year. The debate over whether teenagers should engage in part-time employment is unique for each parent, child and situation. I would like to share what I considered before finally allowing him to move forward with getting a part-time job.

There are undeniable benefits to teens holding jobs, such as developing a sense of responsibility and a heightened sense of self, but there are also potential downsides. Some drawbacks could include increased stress, being placed in a situation the teenager is not developmentally prepared for or mature enough to handle, and a perceived hastening of the end of childhood. Striking a balance between the positives and negatives is crucial for ensuring that the teen’s employment remains a positive and enriching experience.

Development of Responsibility and Self

The positive aspects of teen employment extend beyond the immediate financial gains. Part-time employment provides adolescents with a unique opportunity to develop a sense of responsibility. From adhering to work schedules to completing assigned tasks, teenagers learn to navigate the demands of the adult world, fostering a valuable skill set that will serve them well in the future. Additionally, employment contributes to the formation of a greater sense of self, as teens discover their strengths, weaknesses and interests in a real-world setting.

Academic Performance and Work Hours

To ensure that the correlation between teen employment and academic success remains positive, work hours should be kept to reasonable limits. Teenagers who work fewer than 15 hours per week tend to attain better grades at school than their non-working counterparts. This suggests that a moderate balance between work and academics can instill beneficial skills like time management and a strong work ethic without compromising scholastic achievements.

Financial Literacy

Another notable advantage of teen employment is the opportunity for them to learn valuable skills in managing money and personal finances. Earning a paycheck introduces teenagers to lifelong skills like creating a budget, saving for a large purchase and making informed financial decisions. These early lessons in financial literacy can have a lasting impact.

Added Stress

Not all the experiences of teen employment are positive; there are notable negative impacts that parents should look for in a teenager who is working. One significant challenge is the potential for added stress. Balancing school, work and other responsibilities can be overwhelming for teenagers, leading to increased stress levels that may adversely affect their well-being.

Challenging Situations

Teen employment may place them in situations they might not be fully prepared to handle. Interacting with coworkers and customers can be an enriching experience, but it can also present challenges. Some older coworkers may negatively influence them by introducing them to or making it easier for them to attain harmful substances like vape pens. They may also ask the teen to perform unethical behaviors in the workplace such as undercharging their friends or relatives for products or services. Teenswho work should be ready to face these types of scenariosand know how to say no. These circumstances may require a level of maturity and coping skills that teens are still developing; therefore, parents should have frequent and candid conversations with their teens about ways they could potentially interact with people and how to best say no when faced with an ethical dilemma.

End of Childhood and Missed Opportunities

Perhaps one of the most debated aspects surrounding teen employment in my home was centered on my belief that my son’s childhood would be ending too soon due to work commitments. I know from talking to other parents, this is a concern shared by others when our children start to work. By limiting the hours worked per week, the employment remains part-time and will have a more positive impact than negative.

Excessive work hours, defined as more than 15 hours per week, have been associated with lower academic performance, raising concerns about the potential negative impact on the overall well-being of teenagers. Teens engaged in employment that exceeds the 15-hour-per-week threshold may find fewer chances to take part in school extracurricular activities such as sports or clubs. Additionally, their work schedules might clash with family events or travel plans. Parents should communicate their expectations with their teens before they start a new job. This discussion should cover key aspects of employment, including the maximum number of hours per week, the latest acceptable working hours each night, and the specific days or times necessary for attendance at church, school activities or family functions.

Both the positive and negative impacts of a teenager holding a part-time job should be carefully considered before deciding on your teen working. If well thought through, a part-time job can contribute significantly to the personal and academic development of teenagers. If you, like me, decide it is okay for your teenager to hold a part-time job, remember to keep an eye on how they are doing. Parents of working teens should monitor their children as they work to ensure that the demands of employment do not jeopardize their well-being or compromise their education.

Dr. Brandon Enos, Ed.D. is the superintendent at Cushing ISD. He is an unwavering advocate for Texas public school students and teachers.