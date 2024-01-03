Continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex, Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B officially broke ground at its Wheatland Road store in Dallas on Dec. 20, the first location slated to open outside the Houston area.

H-E-B, a San Antonio-based multi-format retailer, announced plans earlier this summer to build a Joe V’s Smart Shop at the corner of W. Wheatland Rd. and Highway 67 at 4101 W. Wheatland Road. The store is expected to open in late summer 2024.

Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is committed to delivering the highest quality fresh products and the lowest prices in the marketplace for its customers according to an official statement.

The shop offers the same conveniences and departments with the products H-E-B is known for including:

• A large produce department with Texas-grown selections delivered daily and a wide assortment of fresh-cut, ready-to-serve fruits and vegetables.

• Assortment of H-E-B brand products such as H-E-B Organics, Central Market, Hill Country Fare, as well as major national brands.

• A wide variety of fresh in-store cut meat, chicken, and seafood options, including the $20 bundle boxes and Texas-sized Club Packs.

• Bakery featuring in-store made tortillas, bolillos, pastries, and breads.

• Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily and an Asian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more.

• H-E-B Meal Simple selection with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals.

• Expansive Latino cheese selection.

• Selections in grocery and general merchandise departments including dairy, frozen foods, seasonal items, cookware, small appliances, and toys.

• Nutritional supplements, medications, personal hygiene, and baby essentials.

“We are committed to providing the best shopping experience with an emphasis on offering the freshest products delivered daily at the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B Chief Operating Officer. “We’re thrilled to introduce Joe V’s Smart Shop to more Texans and excited that this proud H-E-B brand will soon serve customers in Dallas with top-quality service and selection.”

With this 55,000-square-foot store Joe V’s Smart Shop plans to hire more than 200 associates.

Photo courtesy of HEB

In honor of the grand opening and in the company’s spirit of giving, Joe V’s Smart Shop announced gifts that total $40,000 to area schools and nonprofits with $10,000 each going to support Community Crossroad Services and Ronald McNair Elementary in Dallas as well as Reed Middle School and Smith Elementary in Duncanville.

During the summer, the company also announced plans for a Joe V’s Smart Shop at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. which is expected to open in spring 2025. Joe V’s Smart Shop launched in 2010 and currently has more than 2,000 employees across 10 stores in the Houston area.